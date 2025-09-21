WATCH | Triple H's Heartwarming Reaction As Wife Stephanie McMahon Is Announced As WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

WWE's Wrestlepalooza PLE had a major surprise for the fans as a significant announcement was made during the premium live event. The first official inductee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 has been named, and The Undertaker made the announcement.

Stephanie McMahon, one of the WWE's cornerstones, will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. She will be joining her husband, Triple H, who was inducted into the Class of 2025.

Stephanie McMahon Named As First Inductee For WWE HOF 2026 Class

The WWE fans were in for a surprise when The Undertaker came out towards the ring with his trademark 'badass' persona on a motorbike, and the fans cheered along for the Hall of Famer.

Undertaker approached Stephanie McMahon, who was seated with the audience behind the barricade, and had a seat beside her. The Billion-Dollar Princess looked puzzled as the moment continued.

The Deadman announced that Stephanie McMahon is the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. She would take her rightful place at the mantle after being a part of the company in multiple roles, be it on camera or behind the scenes.

The crowd erupted in cheers as soon as it was announced, and the announcement visibly moved Stephanie. Both of them shared a hearty hug as the WWE Universe applauded along, making it an emotional moment for the former wrestler and executive.

Triple H Left Teary-Eyed Following The Announcement

The moment Stephanie McMahon was declared the official inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame left the fans overjoyed. Not just them, but Steph's husband Triple H was visibly moved while taking care of duties.

The WWE shared backstage footage of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reacting to the news of his wife Stephanie being a part of the HOF Class of 2026.