WWE Already Had John Cena vs AJ Styles Mapped Out for Crown Jewel Perth Despite Fans' Extensive Push: Report

The WWE Universe may have felt like they scored a humongous win by pushing for a John Cena vs AJ Styles clash, which the wrestling promotion accepted.

The Crown Jewel PLE would be hosting John Cena's final match in the land down under, and his opponent would be one of his classic adversaries, AJ Styles.

As it turns out, the WWE had internal plans to host Cena vs Styles in Perth as part of his retirement tour. Reports said that the seeds were planted much longer than before.

WWE Had Already Planned John Cena vs AJ Styles Before Fans' Push: Report

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer highlighted that to build up hype, the WWE planned to make the fans believe they would not witness a Cena vs AJ match in the ongoing retirement tour. The plan worked, as the fans clobbered on social media for a Cena vs Styles clash for one final time.

“The idea was they’d tell people ‘you’re not going to get this match’ — so to create a demand for the match, they basically told the story that Cena is paying tribute to him because he’s only got limited dates, and AJ ain’t getting it.

“Then AJ did that dark speech on RAW during the American commercials about how ‘I’m mad at how I’m being booked’ and whatever. It was all to build up this match,” said Dave Meltzer.

Cena vs Styles Is OFFICIAL For Crown Jewel Perth

The WWE tricked its fanbase into believing that they would never witness John Cena vs AJ Styles again. Over the years, they have had an iconic rivalry in the WWE, where the veterans have battled for titles and grudge fights, which turned out to be instant classics.

John Cena planted the initial seeds at Clash in Paris when he pulled off a Styles Clash finisher move on Logan Paul. Following the PLE, the 17-time champion acknowledged that he wanted to honour the wrestlers whom he could not face during his farewell tour with their signature moves.