The two-night WrestleMania event at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was an incredible roller coaster, and the story of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns reached its zenith over the Mania weekend. The second night concluded with a truly heartwarming moment: Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed Universal Championship title, something he had been chasing for a very long time, despite all the obstacles he faced during the battle to fulfil his father's dream.

Cody Rhodes receives a heartfelt gift from Triple H after becoming Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania

‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes has won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship after pinning 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Night Two. Despite constant disruption from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock, Rhodes triumphed over every obstacle, with backup from Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. He pinned Reigns and put an end to his historical Undisputed Universal title reign at Lincoln Financial Field. Cody had to use numerous Cross Rhodes to keep Roman Reigns grounded for the three count.

At the post-Mania press conference, Rhodes revealed that Top WWE executives like Triple H, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan presented a Gold Rolex Watch to the newly crowned Undisputed Universal Champion. The sentimental aspect of the present was that it was the same watch that his father, Dusty Rhodes, once owned. He had to pawn it off so he could pay for Cody to go to acting school. Rhodes broke down as he touched upon the subject and remembered his father, who had to give up his treasured belongings to fund his career as a wrestler. Rhodes even showed it to the media personalities present there.

The WrestleMania marked the beginning of an era under the leadership of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as the Chief Content Officer (CCO). The two-night showcase ended with one of the best endings one could have asked for, which will highlight that the best is still yet to come in the future.