×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

WrestleMania 40: Triple H Acknowledges Roman Reigns as GREATEST OF ALL TIME

Post Roman Reigns defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40, Triple H has acknowledged the tribal chief as the G.O.A.T of WWE.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Triple H and Roman Reigns
Triple H and Roman Reigns | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Roman Reigns historic run of 1316 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has come to an end as Cody Rhodes defeated the Tribal Chief in the main event on night two of WrestleMania 40.

The rematch of last year’s WrestleMania was a thrilling affair as it saw Roman Reigns giving it his absolute best but Cody Rhodes out survived a gruelling encounter. The main event at WrestleMania 40 witnessed the return of John Cena and the Undertaker as they rescued Cody Rhodes from The Rock.

Advertisement

After overseeing and concluding, what was arguably one of the most iconic WrestleMania in history of WWE, Triple H addressed the media in his press conference. Before starting his press conference, Triple H paid a special tribute to Roman Reigns and celebrated his career.

Also Read | Fans cannot stop reacting after Cody Rhodes finished the story

Advertisement

In his address to Roman Reigns, Triple H had no hesitation in acknowledging The Tribal Chief as the Greatest Of All Time in WWE.

“There’s a lot of banter about Greatest of all time, you can make arguments about a lot of people…but if he (Roman Reigns) not the, then he is one of the, absolutely for certain the Greatest Of All Time”, said Triple H.

Advertisement

Triple H further heaped praise on Roman Reigns for hanging in through tough times and overcoming hardships in his career be it positioning, physical issues, health issues, has changed the industry.

Advertisement

Also Read | WrestleMania 40: Undertaker Surprises Rock, John Cena returns

“There’s a few guys that come along in our business where you say - during that period of time they were in it, they changed the industry”, said Triple H. He further added, “I mean that in front of the camera, I mean that behind the camera, he’s changed the industry. He’s that good”.

Advertisement

There’s a lot of speculation about is the end for Roman Reigns in WWE for the foreseeable future but Triple H has dumped those speculations and promised that Roman Reigns’ story is about to go on a whole new level that will blow people’s minds. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Illeana D'Cruz

Ileana Shares Family Pic

a few seconds ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Congress to Move EC

a few seconds ago
Pushpa The Rule

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser

a few seconds ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Claims YSRCP's Role

TDP Office Fire

3 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

5 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man BO Collection

6 minutes ago
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau on AI

7 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

9 minutes ago
Triple H and Cody Rhodes

WWE exec give Cody a gift

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut in Mandi

Kangana Slams Congress

11 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC centre change

12 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Water Slide

12 minutes ago
US Congress

US on data privacy

28 minutes ago
Know Why India’s Space Observatory Will Miss This Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse

30 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes Tears Up

Cody Rhodes Cries

35 minutes ago
BJP Leader on Congress Hoarding: Another Faux Pas by Party Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's MP Rally

Congress Faux Pas

38 minutes ago
CUET UG application edit window closing today

CUET UG application edit

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections3 hours ago

  2. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News3 hours ago

  3. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News5 hours ago

  5. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo