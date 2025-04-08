'I Hope He Is Not Released': Urgent Concerns Raised For Kevin Owens Following Severe Neck Injury Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Recently released WWE Superstar Karl Anderson recently discussed Kevin Owens' recent setback after it was revealed that he would require neck fusion surgery. The one-half of the former WWE Tag Team Champion remains hopeful that the WWE does not fire KO as he recovers from the surgery.

Karl Anderson Hopes Kevin Owens Does Not Gets Fired During Recovery From Neck Injury

Kevin Owens, the WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion who had to recently pull out of his WrestleMania 41 match has offered a probable timeline for his neck injury. Owens is expected to miss out on a significant amount of time from WWE TV. While the wrestler is expected to return to the wrestling promotion after he fully recovers, Karl Anderson hopes that the WWE do not release him from the company after undergoing surgery.

"I’m just going to say this; I hope, if he’s really hurt and he has surgery, I hope he is not released two and a half months after the major surgery. That’s all I’m going to say. I hope that doesn’t happen to him. I hope that it’s a work and Randy [Orton] attacks him and they have a match at WrestleMania. If Kevin is really hurt, I just hope two and a half months after his recovery, everything is going well," Karl Anderson said on his Talk'n Shop Podcast alongside Luke Gallows, as quoted by eWrestlingNews.

Kevin Owens Reveals A Tentative Timeline Fir His Neck Injury

Kevin Owens would be missing out on WrestleMania 41 this year. Despite being announced as Randy Orton's appointment, the prizefighter has to pull out of the Showcase of the Immortals as he needs to address a severe neck issue. During an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox Podcast, Owens is expected to miss out on a significant amount of time, and he believes the full recovery could take around six to twelve months. While he hasn't spoken to his doctor yet, KO's calculations are based on the people who have gone through a similar injury situation.