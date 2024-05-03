Advertisement

Vince McMahon has come under a lot of bad light after it was revealed that the former chairperson of WWE was accused of a sex trafficking scandal that shook the wrestling fandom. It was one of the most horrendous charges that Vinny Mac and more WWE executives were accused of, which led to the departure of Vince from the TKO Board. The lawsuit, filed by Ex-WWE employee Janel Grant, had had a lot of attention since the details came out to the public. McMahon has defended himself in the lawsuit and has been preparing to defend all the charges accused. John Laurinaitis , who is also named as a part of the scandal, previously called himself a victim of Mr McMahon. But the tides have turned now.

Also Read: Former UFC, WWE presenter EXPOSES Ronda Rousey TOXIC behavior, says she was a 'BULLY' backstage

Advertisement

John Laurinaitis sides with Vince McMahon, to defend together against Janel Grant's lawsuit

When the Janel Grant lawsuit details emerged in the public, it looked like the ones accused were not on the same page as Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis ' attorney, Edward Brennan, issued a statement and declared that his client is a 'victim' and not a 'predator' in the case. But After Vince McMahon's side filed a motion, Laurinaitis ' side also put forth a statement, where it was revealed that he and Vince would fight the case together and that the accuser's allegations were unfounded.

Advertisement

“John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded.

John Laurinaitis shakes hands with a fan during WWE RAW | Image: WWE



"My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration,” the statement mentioned.

Advertisement

Also Read: Will Cody Rhodes ever turn heel in WWE? Undisputed WWE Champion addresses the possibilities

It looks like Johnny Ace and Vinny Mac are now on the same page and will be fighting the lawsuit together. Given their relationship, both have been close aides when they were a part of the WWE. The wrestling promotion is yet to issue a response to the lawsuit, and it is yet to be seen what happens next.