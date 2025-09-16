Updated 16 September 2025 at 11:47 IST
WATCH: John Cena Gets Rousing Reception From His Hometown Crowd, Sends Spine-Chilling Message To Brock Lesnar Ahead Of WWE Wrestlepalooza
John Cena will clash with Brock Lesnar in WWE Wrestlepalooza. The 17-time WWE Champion has only six appearances left before he reires from professional wrestling
John Cena's illustrious WWE career has almost come to an end and he has just six dates/appearances left before he rides into the sunset by the end of this year. Cena, who recently turned into a babyface, made an appearance for the last time in front of his home crowd in downtown Springfield College. The 17-time legendary WWE Champion was a part of the pride for Springfield College football before he turned into the Doctor of Thuganomics and the Leader of the Cenation.
Cena Gets Rousing Reception In West Newbury, Massachusetts
The Springfield College was absolutely jam-packed as the locals in Massachusetts were all ready to welcome the local boy and WWE legend John Cena on Monday Night RAW. "Oh, it’s electric. Tremendous supporter of the program and the institution and he lives the mission of the college every day as well. So, we’re super excited that he’s back, super excited to be in Springfield, and super excited for the kids who get to go down tonight," Mike Cerasuolo, the football coach of Springfield College, said upon John Cena's return.
It was a sight to behold when Cena walked out of the locker room and appeared in front of his fans at the Springfield College. Cena was greeted with a loud reception as he made his way into the ring. Cena, who is a graduate from the Springfield College, also set an open challenge for his arch-rival and the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar.
"Am I afraid of Brock Lesnar? Yes, I am. Could I fail? Yes, I could. Will I back down? Will I give up? Hell no. We will take the fight to the beast, because that is what we do. Listen to the energy Brock. This Saturday at Wrestlepalooza in a history-making main event, the beast squares off against the last real champion," said Cena while addressing the fans.
John Cena vs Brock Lesnar At WWE Wrestlepalooza
John Cena and Brock Lesnar have been arch-rivals for over two decades now. The 'Beast Incarnate' returned at WWE SummerSlam and hit John Cena with an F5. Cena and Lesnar will possibly share the ring for one last time in WWE's upcoming pay-per-view Wrestlepalooza.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 11:47 IST