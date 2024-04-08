×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

'WE ARE SO PROUD': Fans cannot stop reacting after Cody Rhodes finished the story at WrestleMania

After Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed Universal title at Wrestlemania XL, fans share their genuine reaction to The American Nightmare finishing the story.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Triple H was not lying when he stated that the WWE wants to put on one of the greatest WrestleMania displays. The two-day event at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was an incredible roller coaster, and the story of Rhodes and Reigns reached its zenith over the Mania weekend. The second night concluded with a truly heartwarming moment: Cody Rhodes won the Singles Championship title, something he had been chasing for a very long time, despite all the obstacles he faced during the battle.

Also Read: WrestleMania 40: Randy Orton KNOCKS OUT ishowspeed with RKO as Logan Paul retains US Crown | WATCH

Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns in singles action and becomes Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL

In the main event of WrestleMania Night Two, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns, dubbed "The Tribal Chief," to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Rhodes defeated all the odds, with some help from Jimmy Uso and The Rock, and pinned Reigns to put an end to his historic Undisputed Universal title reign at Lincoln Financial Field, despite constant interference from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. In order to hold Roman Reigns down for the first, second, and third, Cody had to execute three Cross Rhodes.

After the match, a horde of reactions poured in from the fans and some notable members of the combat sports fraternity, like Daniel Cormier, Juan Adams, and more.

Also Read: WrestleMania: Drew McIntyre ROBBED! Loses World Title after instant MITB cash-in by Damian Priest

The contest began with simply the champion and the challenger, but when the Bloodline intervened to set up Rhodes, the ring gradually packed up. However, he was tossed out of every pinfall attempt. Big shocks were unveiled to even the odds, as Cody defeated Solo Sikoa with the help of John Cena. Before Seth Rollins could take action, Reigns laid him out in his Shield attire and music. The Undertaker eliminated The Final Boss with a chokeslam, and The Rock intervened, bringing forth the Deadman from the shadows. Reigns appear to still be bothered by the Shield breakup, as evidenced by his chair shot takedown of Seth Rollins, which opened the door for Cody Rhodes to capitalize. The showcase ended with one of the best endings one could have asked for.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

