What's Next For Gunther After World Title Loss At WWE SummerSlam? Reports Uncover The Truth

Night One at the WWE SummerSlam had massive title changes, with CM Punk emerging as the winner in the main event. He defeated Gunther to clinch his first world title in over a decade, increasing speculation on why he dropped the title to the Second City Saint and whether or not he was injured.

As it turns out, Gunther has been dealing with a legitimate injury for a while and will take some time away from in-ring action. The Ring General is dealing with a nose issue and will undergo surgery.

Why Did Gunther Drop The Title To CM Punk At SummerSlam? More Details Revealed

On night one of the SummerSlam PLE, which took place in New Jersey, Gunther looked hurt during the World Championship match against CM Punk.

It was a shocker to witness the Ring General lose on such a big stage, with the Second City Saint emerging as the winner to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rumbles have erupted ever since Gunther dropped the title to Punk after commentator Michael Cole had said that the Austrian may have suffered a broken nose.

According to Dave Meltzer, Gunther is currently wrestling with an issue with his nose. The injury has been there for a while, and he had planned to have nose surgery.

The injury angle during Night One of WWE SummerSlam, where Gunther could be seen bleeding, was indeed artificial. It was done to provide the Ring General some time to recover from the nose procedure he will undergo soon.

Seth Rollins Steals CM Punk's Thunder To Pull Off The Heist Of The Summer

CM Punk secured the title amid cheers and jubilation among the fans after he defeated Gunther in the main event of SummerSlam Night One.

However, the happiness lasted for just minutes as Punk had met the Drew McIntyre fate when he had won the title for five minutes at WrestleMania 40.

It turns out that Seth Rollins had been faking his injury all along! The Visionary shockingly dropped his crutches, took out the knee brace and came charging down the ring with the MITB briefcase.