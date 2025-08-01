Will Adverse Weather Affect SummerSlam 2025? WWE Encounter Big Issue Ahead Of Two-Night Event In New Jersey: Report

SummerSlam 2025 is right around the corner, but the conditions around New Jersey have made things difficult for the WWE. The historic two-night spectacle runs into an issue as the stage production hits a snag due to the weather issues, making travel to the Tri-State Area difficult.

The WWE is hosting the biggest party of the summer in one of the biggest stadiums in the United States.

WWE SummerSlam In Trouble? Weather Issues Cause Stage Setup Delay

The WWE is all set to host SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey, and TKO is making sure to make it a grand spectacle, just like WrestleMania.

The biggest party of the summer will be a two-night event for the first time, and several wrestlers are expected to be a part of the historic two-night event at MetLife Stadium.

However, the WWE has encountered some issues right before the grand spectacle. The stage construction for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium has been affected because of the weather conditions.

According to Fightful Select, the travel delays and cancellations towards New Jersey and the MetLife Stadium have been postponed, which caused a delay in stage construction for SummerSlam. Flood warnings have also forced the work to halt.

However, reports added that the WWE is not worried about the delays, as they are confident that the stage will be done on time.

The weather is also expected to improve ahead of the SummerSlam weekend, and the show will continue without interruptions.

WWE Announces Match Cards For Two-Night SummerSlam Event

The WWE has announced a lip-smacking match card for their upcoming SummerSlam PLE. The line-ups for both nights have been made public to increase fan engagement and ticket sales.

Most of the main-roster championship titles are on the line, with night one's main event expected to happen between 'The Ring General' Gunther and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.