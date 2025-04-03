sb.scorecardresearch
  WWE Take Huge Risk For WrestleMania 41, Break Decade Long Tradition Banking On Star Power Of Cody Rhodes And John Cena

Updated April 3rd 2025, 14:02 IST

WWE Take Huge Risk For WrestleMania 41, Break Decade Long Tradition Banking On Star Power Of Cody Rhodes And John Cena

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with John Cena to defend his WWE Universal Championship

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
John Cena and Cody Rhodes
John Cena and Cody Rhodes | Image: wwe.com

The WWE is all set to transform WrestleMania 41 into the biggest pay-per-view event of all time. Back in 2024, WrestleMania XL was a huge success, breaking multiple records and grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The WWE had planned the event extremely well, with the likes of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins headlining the show. The 40th edition of WrestleMania well and truly marked the start of the Triple H era.

This time around, WrestleMania is also being talked about due to John Cena's retirement. The sixteen-time Universal Champion is all set to appear in his last Mania and will end his WWE career in the fall of 2025. Cena, while cutting his latest promo on Monday Night RAW, threatened to ruin wrestling forever. After all, a heel Cena is delivering exactly what he was expected to.

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 is set to become one of the greatest main events of all time.

WWE Break Free Of A Ten-Year-Old Tradition

The match between the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and John Cena marks the new era in the WWE. This is the first time in a decade that neither Roman Reigns nor Brock Lesnar are in a World Title match. This is a huge decision from the WWE, considering the pull that Roman Reigns has and the excitement that Brock Lesnar's return will bring to the WWE Universe.

List of WWE Universal Championship Matches Since WrestleMania 31

  • WrestleMania 31: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
  • WrestleMania 32: Roman Reigns vs Triple H (WWE Championship)
  • WrestleMania 33: Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg (Universal Title)
  • WrestleMania 34: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (Universal Title)
  • WrestleMania 35: Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)
  • WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre (WWE Title)
  • WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns vs Edge and Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Championship)
  • WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (Winner takes all - WWE and Universal Championship)
  • WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
  • WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns to Main Event Night 1 of WrestleMania

The OTC (Only Tribal Chief) will main event WrestleMania once again, but this time on Night 1. Roman Reigns will lock horns with his former Shield teammate Seth Rollins and 'The Best in the World', CM Punk, in a triple threat match.

Published April 3rd 2025, 14:02 IST