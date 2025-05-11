Will Randy Orton Secure A Shocking Win? Or Will John Cena Steamroll His Arch-Nemesis? Check Out Predictions For WWE Backlash

After San Juan, Puerto Rico and Lyon, France, the WWE returns with Backlash in the States this time. St. Louis, Missouri, will be hosting the first premium live event after WrestleMania 41, where John Cena was crowned as a 17-time world champion. Backlash would mark the undisputed WWE Champion's first title defence. The WWE is reviving a classic rivalry as Cena will face Randy Orton for one last time inside the squared circle. There will be three championship matches this time, and expect some sheer action inside the ring.

The Backlash Card is crisp and concise, and by the looks of it, promises entertainment and action inside the ring. Superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, Pat McAfee, Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Jacob Fatu, and many more will be featured in this year's Backlash PLE.

Check Out The Full Match Card For WWE Backlash

John Cena (c) vs Randy Orton — Undisputed WWE Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs Becky Lynch — WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs LA Knight vs. Damian Priest — WWE United States Championship

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

Let's Take A Look At Our Predictions For This Year's WWE Backlash

John Cena (c) vs Randy Orton — Undisputed WWE Championship: Who doesn't love a classic wrestling rivalry? And that too Cena vs Orton? Both superstars have had immaculate in-ring chemistry, which sparked their rivalry. Now, Orton would have a home crowd as he is from St. Louis. But it is unlikely to see John Cena dropping the title so early.

Everyone wants it to be a good match. But if Cena is keeping the kayfabe on being a champion who vowed to ruin wrestling, anything could happen.

Our Winner: John Cena

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs Becky Lynch — WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: This one's tough. The momentum relies on both sides. Lyra Valkyria has been solid, be it in-ring or mic skills. But the WWE hasn't done much with her lately. In case she drops the title to Becky, who would be coming after her? Bianca Belair? Bayley? Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair? All of them are top superstars and are unlikely to go behind a mid-card title. The same goes for Becky. We predict that Lyra would gain the upper hand, but their feud would continue.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Jacob Fatu (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs LA Knight vs. Damian Priest — WWE United States Championship: Here, Jacob Fatu definitely sounds like a winner. Hands down. The US title hasn't had a dominant personality like the Samoan Werewolf before. Now McIntyre and Damian Priest are world championship-calibre wrestlers, so they do not need a title to establish themselves. For LA Knight, he has been strong, but it is yet to be seen what the WWE does with him.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee: Standing up for a friend is certainly nice, but standing up against GUNTHER may not be the wise choice here. McAfee isn't a full-time wrestler, but his past matches would indicate that his matches are definitely good. But the Ring General is expected to pick up a dominant finish this time.

Winner: GUNTHER