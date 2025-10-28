WWE Announce Date For John Cena's Final Monday Night RAW Appearance As All Roads Lead To Survivor Series WarGames 2025

John Cena's final year in the WWE and his retirement tour has been nothing but an emotional roller coaster so far. The 17-time WWE champion, who had announced his retirement last year, is just left with 4 dates in his illustrious wrestling career.

Cena, the 'ultimate babyface' of the industry and one of the biggest superstars, cited his physical wellbeing behind his decision to retire from the sports entertainment business, and he will walk away as one of the greatest to have graced the squared circle.

Date For John Cena's Final Monday Night RAW Appearance Announced

John Cena, the guy who shouldered the WWE during the 'Ruthless Aggression' era, will make his final appearance on Monday Night RAW at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The WWE, in association with Netflix, announced November 17, 2025, as John Cena's final appearance on the red brand. John was also present at RAW's Netflix premiere that took place earlier this year, and since then, he has created many memorable lasts for the fans of the sports entertainment industry.

After entertaining the world for more than two decades as a WWE wrestler, Cena finally announced during Money In The Bank (MITB) 2024 that his time as an in-ring performer was coming to a close. Cena also turned heel in the initial phase of his retirement tour, and his farewell run has had all the elements that is worthy of the 17-time undisputed champion.

John Cena was last seen during Crown Jewel in Perth. Cena had locked horns with AJ Styles, and both of them paid homage to a lot of legendary wrestlers, including the likes of Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Chris Jericho, and Samoa Joe.

Suspense Around John Cena's Final WWE Opponent