Updated March 5th, 2024 at 07:53 IST

'Wiseman' Paul Heyman to be honoured, announced as the first inductee into 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman, the legendary professional wrestling manager and former backstage administrator, is the inaugural member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman walks backstage with the WWE Undisputed Titles on his shoulders | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The wrestling industry has had some legendary names in the business, and Paul Heyman is one of the greatest ones on the list. While still being active in the WWE as a part of the Bloodline faction, Heyman has a history that is nothing less than illustrious. Heyman hustled his path into professional wrestling as a teenager, and the rest is history. From being an advocate to Brock Lesnar, the brain behind ECW, and currently, as the Wiseman to the Head of the Table Roman Reigns, the fans will now remember him as a WWE Hall of Famer.  

Also Read: WWE's Wacky Comment About John Cena Attending Ambani Function Would Leave You Rolling On The Floor

Paul Heyman announced as the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 

Paul Heyman has been regarded as one of the greatest personalities in the wrestling circuit. His contributions will be recognized by the WWE, and they honour him with the Hall of Famer tag to his name. As per the Associated Press, Heyman has been announced as the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, and he will be inducted on April 5 at the HOF ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Philly is special to Heyman as the city served as the home base for the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in the 1990s.

Manager Paul Heyman communicates with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXXI in Santa Clara, California | Image: AP, WWE

Paul Heyman made his entry into the realm of professional wrestling when he was a teenager. He found the backstage roles and working behind the scenes very appealing. He eventually formed a relationship with Vince McMahon Sr, the former promoter of what is now recognized as WWE, who hired him as a ringside photographer for $50. But Heyman went on to become a visionary, and he pitched storylines at the time when wrestling rose to prominence as a prime source of entertainment.

Heyman was a dominant presence in the locker room because of his audacity. He became friends with some of the wildest characters of the day, such as The Wild Samoans, Gorilla Monsoon, and "Captain" Lou Albano. 

Also Read: 'He cussed me like a dog': Undertaker Reveals Ugly Instance When he Suffered the Rage of Mr. McMahon

Before launching his now more than 20-year career in the WWE, Heyman served for the World Championship Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. However, it was time for him to shine as the mastermind behind the ECW promotion that transformed the industry in the 1990s.

Heyman will be honoured on the first WrestleMania weekend without Vince McMahon, along with the other inductees who have not yet been named.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:53 IST

