The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant not only made waves in India but throughout the world. The entire B-town was present at Jamnagar and so were the global icons like Rihanna and Akon. Various clips of the luminaries performing and dazzling have gone viral on social media. While there were dignitaries present from almost every field, from combat sports as well a champ was there but unfortunately, nobody could see him.

WWE India posts a sarcastic comment about John Cena attending the Ambani bash

WWE India also noted the grandeur of the Ambani bash and left a sarcastic post on the trending pre-wedding celebrations. As the 3-day event saw the unison of universally recognised individuals, WWE India highlighted that among the stars the 16-time WWE Champion John Cena was also present. However, nobody could see him.

Even @JohnCena is there at the #AmbaniPreWedding but you can’t see him! 👀 👋 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) March 3, 2024

For the unaware, WWE quoted the famous John Cena meme. It is a comical statement that was formed from the theme song of the leader of C-nation and has never become obsolete since its origination. Thus, John Cena was not genuinely present at the event.

John Cena's love for India

John Cena is one of the most loved WWE superstars in India and the adoration is vice versa. Through his countless social media posts regarding India and its people, Cena has showcased his fondness towards the Asian country. Whether it is on PM Modi or Virat Kohli, Cena always remains aware of the happenings in India. The future WWE Hall of Famer recently visited India as well. He graced the squared circle in Hyderabad at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event that took place in September 2023 and performed alongside current WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the main event of the night. For what he has achieved in his career in WWE and for his respect towards India, his name will forever receive a loud reception here.

Will John Cena appear at WrestleMania XL?

Being the marquee superstar, John Cena has been one of the star attractions of the WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania. Except in 2023, where he was booked in a full scheduled one-on-one fight, he has only made some brief appearances at Mania. This year as well, the fans may expect him to show up but only for a meagre spell. At this juncture, nothing could be gauged but since it is WrestleMania, fans could expect the unexpected.