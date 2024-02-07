Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

With CM Punk out, Seth Rollins opponent for WWE WrestleMania might be THIS superstar

With WrestleMania 40 about to start, nothing is still concrete regarding who would face the WWE Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Prateek Arya
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins during the opening segment at WWE Raw | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With Cody Rhodes set to move towards the direction of Roman Reigns, the position to become Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 40 is vacant. CM Punk was seen as the rightful opponent for the visionary, however, on the recent Monday Night Raw, the Second City Saint declared that he would not be able to make it to WrestleMania 40. Thus, suspense is at large regarding who would face Rollins at the grandest stage of them all.

3 things you need to know

  • Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match
  • Rhodes is yet to pick his opponent for WrestleMania 40
  • CM Punk incurred an injury during Royal Rumble 2024

Also Read | The Rock gives tantalizing update on fighting Roman Reigns at WM 40

Advertisement

Spot against Seth Rollins still open

While Seth Rollins is yet to engage in a major feud, the looming event i.e., Elimination Chamber is expected to come up with an answer regarding who would face the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40. One of the popular journalists of the sport, Dave Meltzer paid heed on the subject during the Wrestling Observer Radio session and stated that Elimination Chamber would bring to light the challenger for Rollins' title.

Advertisement

“The Elimination Chamber is definitely going to determine who faces Seth at WrestleMania.”

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: CM Punk will no more be seen on TV and WrestleMania

Advertisement

Who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40?

At the January 29, 2024, edition of Raw, Seth Rollins showed up during the promo of Cody Rhodes and presented himself as the option for the American Nightmare. However, with the Elimination Chamber seen as the platform where the new contender will emerge, Rhodes does not fit the criteria as he is already assured of a main event spot. To elaborate, if Rhodes and Rollins were to square off then the Elimination Chamber match may not hold much value. 

Advertisement

Consequently, in the absence of CM Punk, the prime focus would be on Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, as the potential contenders to face Seth Rollins. Moreover, Gunther is also awaiting a further push, thus, a champion vs champion battle could also be set up.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement