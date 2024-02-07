Advertisement

With Cody Rhodes set to move towards the direction of Roman Reigns, the position to become Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 40 is vacant. CM Punk was seen as the rightful opponent for the visionary, however, on the recent Monday Night Raw, the Second City Saint declared that he would not be able to make it to WrestleMania 40. Thus, suspense is at large regarding who would face Rollins at the grandest stage of them all.

3 things you need to know

Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match

Rhodes is yet to pick his opponent for WrestleMania 40

CM Punk incurred an injury during Royal Rumble 2024

Spot against Seth Rollins still open

While Seth Rollins is yet to engage in a major feud, the looming event i.e., Elimination Chamber is expected to come up with an answer regarding who would face the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40. One of the popular journalists of the sport, Dave Meltzer paid heed on the subject during the Wrestling Observer Radio session and stated that Elimination Chamber would bring to light the challenger for Rollins' title.

“The Elimination Chamber is definitely going to determine who faces Seth at WrestleMania.”

Who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40?

At the January 29, 2024, edition of Raw, Seth Rollins showed up during the promo of Cody Rhodes and presented himself as the option for the American Nightmare. However, with the Elimination Chamber seen as the platform where the new contender will emerge, Rhodes does not fit the criteria as he is already assured of a main event spot. To elaborate, if Rhodes and Rollins were to square off then the Elimination Chamber match may not hold much value.

Consequently, in the absence of CM Punk, the prime focus would be on Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, as the potential contenders to face Seth Rollins. Moreover, Gunther is also awaiting a further push, thus, a champion vs champion battle could also be set up.