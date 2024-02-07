Advertisement

The Rock recently discussed the prospect of fighting Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull made his return to the Stamford-based WWE a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. He floored Jinder Mahal before teasing a battle with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The 51-year-old wrestling veteran eventually joined TKO's Board of Directors.

The Rock says 'we are figuring it out'

During a recent appearance with Fox News' Will Cain Show, The Rock was asked if his first action after joining the company's Board of Directors would be to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the 80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along," he said.

The Great One added:

"So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out."

Cody Rhodes emerges as the Royal Rumble winner once again

After becoming the last man standing in 2023, Cody Rhodes has once again won the Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns in 2023, however, fell short at the greatest stage of them all, thanks to intervention from the Usos and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes has once again boarded the Road to WrestleMania and this time he may go on to finish what he could not in 2023. However, with The Rock seemingly in the mix as well, nothing could be gauged regarding what the next storyline related to Reigns would be. What do you think?