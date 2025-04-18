WrestleMania 41: Will Jey Uso Emerge Victorious? Can John Cena Break The Championship Record At Night 2? Check Predictions

WrestleMania is a couple of days away, and the match card has been determined. Epic clashes and title matches have been put in place for the mega event, and Triple H does not want to disappoint the fans at the Showcase of the Immortals. The build-up has been well, and the two-night event will be featuring some crazy drama and high-end action. Let's take a look at the prediction for all the matches.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card (Night 1)

Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

LA Knight (C) vs Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

The War Raiders (C) vs. The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card (Night 2)

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Sin City Street Fight

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria: Women's Tag Team Championship match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: Fatal four-way match for Intercontinental Championship

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley: Triple threat match for Women's World Championship

Main Event: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: Undisputed WWE Championship match

WrestleMania 41 Predictions

WrestleMania Night One

The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day: This 'New' New Day is all out to prove a point, and they do not mind making things dirty. As a tag team with a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, Kingston and Woods are yet to go big after turning heel and turning their backs on Big E. Expect them to take the W over the War Raiders at Mania 41 and become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Winner: The New Day

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano: This new Luchador has emerged as a new favourite among the fans as his antics have heavily impressed the audience. While it is not the worst-kept secret that the masked man is Chad Gable, he is expected to shock the fans by securing a win at the WWE's grandest stage over a Hall of Famer.

Winner El Grande Americano [aka Chad Gable]

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu: WWE would have to make a difficult decision while electing the winner of this particular title match. Both superstars have grown an organic fan base, and it will be hard to elect a winner. But it might be time to elevate Jacob Fatu, as he has the killer instinct of becoming a future World Champion. Our money is on the Samoan Werewolf to become the Next Big Thing. (Now Brock Lesnar, of course) and win the title.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: This sounds like a no-brainer: Jey Uso should win this one! I would be surprised if WWE chose to fumble the ball and continue Gunther's boring reign. The build has been intense lately, and Uso looks like a legitimate threat to the reigning champion recently. Involving family has brought a personal touch, and Hey will be out for blood.

Winner: Jey Uso

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: A rivalry which turned out personal after their recent stand-off, Flair and Stratton could go head over heels with the action. The off-script saga and the involvement of personal aspects bring fresh intrigue. The WWE will be in a Dilemma here: Either they could elevate the young talent or establish the veteran with another championship reign, just like her father. But Triple H may opt to go with Flair and cement her legacy.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi: A non-title women's match is happening in Mania after nearly 20 years. Pretty huge from the Women's Evolution perspective, and both superstars would be eager to rain down the brutality on each other. They could be pushing Cargill ahead, and she could be winning her first solo Mania match.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: One of the biggest main events in WrestleMania history, the build-up around this feud has been spectacular. The Night One Main Event has star power, which draws fans in huge numbers. Now, the biggest aspect here would be Paul Heyman, as he could be the dark horse in the match-up. Given that his true alliance currently lies with CM Punk, and given how strategic and cunning he could be, we are backing the second city saint to win his first-ever Mania Main Event.

Winner: CM Punk

WrestleMania Night Two

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: You cannot resist giving Logan Paul the flowers he deserves. The social media megastar has delivered every time he has performed in a PLE, and the Maverick will certainly impress in the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals. Booth superstars could deliver a banger match, as AJ is also a sensational superstar. But Paul could swivel the victory with some or the other antics.

Winner: Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest: This match has been a part of the long-term booking as it has been a year in the making of the bout. Both superstars are thirsty for revenge, and their frustration could reach its boiling point. We believe Drew will get the win and take his revenge for what has happened over the year.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs Lyra Valkyria & Bayley: Valkyria and Bayley look like a very random tag match, which has been done for the sake of WrestleMania. On the contrary, Liv and Raquel's chemistry has been a well-settled thing, and they could very well pick up the win at Mania and solidify their presence.

Winner: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: This is a very interesting Match-up as it would serve multiple purposes. Given Bron Breakker's dominance, the WWE does not want him to look weak if he loses the title. Forming it in a fatal-4-way may also hint at the Judgement Day breakup, and Penta could take advantage of their fallout and secure the win.

Winner: Penta

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley: All three wrestlers in the match have been among the greatest in the game. While IYO SKY has been a fan favourite, Ripley and Belair are supremely dominant. Picking up one winner is hard, as all of them are supremely talented. But if I had to elect one, SKY could be retaining her gold.

Winner: IYO SKY

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: The match has a lot of anticipation due to its magnitude, and two of the biggest wrestlers will be ending the showcase of the immortals. It definitely makes sense for Cena to win it all and set a record with his 17th championship win. Everything just feels right. He could have a significant run with the title gold in his farewell tour before he drops the title to the next big wrestler, or perhaps Cody, too.