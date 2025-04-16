WWE Teases Grand Plans for Randy Orton Post-WrestleMania 41, Confuses Fans on the Result of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Clash

WWE is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 41. The upcoming edition of Mania will take place in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The Chief Content Officer (CCO) of WWE, Triple H, has booked some exciting matches, and the 41st edition of Mania can end up becoming the greatest WrestleMania of all time.

The likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena are all set to appear and make the event grand. The previous edition of Mania, WrestleMania XL, broke many records in terms of ticket sales, merchandise sales, and viewership and marked the start of the Triple H, aka Paul Michael Levesque, era.

The Chief Content Officer has been praised by fans for elevating the WWE and reviving its glory with impeccable storytelling. But the buildup to WrestleMania 41 hasn't gone according to plans, and that has left 'The Viper', aka Randy Orton's, WrestleMania future in doubt.

WWE Tease Grand Plans For Randy Orton

Randy Orton was all set to lock horns with Kevin Owens in WrestleMania 41. The WWE had built a great storyline for months, and the match was expected to be a spectacle. Unfortunately for Orton, Kevin Owens had to pull out of Mania due to a neck injury. A few weeks back, Orton had walked up to Cody Rhodes and made his intentions clear of competing for the WWE Championship, a title that Cody currently holds.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will battle John Cena for the WWE Universal Title. Fans are speculating that Randy will interrupt the Cody vs Cena Main Event, which will result in the American Nightmare losing his title to Cena.

The WWE recently shared a poster of their next PPV of the year, Backlash, and it features the Viper. The WWE Universe is now speculating that Orton will main event Backlash and challenge Cena for his 15th world title.

Randy Orton Looks To Go Past Triple H