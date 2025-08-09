WrestleMania To Move Out Of The United Statest Of America? Saudi Arabia Reportedly Expresses Interest To Host The Biggest PPV Of The Year

SummerSlam, Money In The Bank, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania are the big four pay-per-view events of the WWE, and it has always attracted a lot of eyeballs. The big four PPV is designed in such a way that the fans can see the biggest superstars in action. The WWE recognizes the market that it has outside of the United States of America, and it is leaving no stone unturned to cater to them.

Saudi Arabia Pushes For Second WrestleMania

If reports are to be believed, then the idea of two WrestleManias in one year could soon be possible. The idea of having two Manias in a year has been around for some time, but it is now being said that Saudi Arabia is pushing for a WrestleMania of its own. The 41st edition of WrestleMania was one of the most successful Manias of all time, and WWE Chief Creative Officer (CCO) had announced that WrestleMania 42 will also be held at Las Vegas.

Needless to say that the WWE and Saudi Arabia have been in a long-term partnership. Saudi has always encouraged the WWE to host more live shows, and if reports are to be believed, then the WWE will be hosting a super show in Saudi Arabia in 2027. It is also believed that the Final Boss, aka The Rock, might very well headline the show. Two WrestleManias in one year might not sound like a feasible idea, but the WWE might very well go down that path for added profitability.

Here's Why Two WrestleManias Will Be Too Much For The WWE