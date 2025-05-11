sb.scorecardresearch
  • WWE Backlash 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena vs Randy Orton Ends In Mayhem As Gunther Beats Pat McAfee

Updated May 11th 2025, 14:00 IST

WWE Backlash 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena vs Randy Orton Ends In Mayhem As Gunther Beats Pat McAfee

Here are all of the results and highlights from WWE's pay-per-view Backlash which took place in St. Louis.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Glimpses of the match between John Cena and Randy Orton
Glimpses of the match between John Cena and Randy Orton | Image: Screengrab From X

WWE's premium live event Backlash was the first pay-per-view of WWE after WrestleMania. All eyes are currently on John Cena as he is currently on his retirement tour. John Cena had announced his plans to retire in 2024 and had stated that he will go on a retirement tour from the start of 2025 and will end towards the end of 2025. John Cena currently holds the WWE Undisputed Championship after he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Backlash pay-per-view had several interesting matches lined up for the event. 

Here are all of the results and highlights from from WWE's premium live event Backlash. 

All Of The Results From WWE's PLE Backlash 

  • Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest (WWE United States Title)
  • Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)
  • Dominik Mysterio defeated Penta (WWE Intercontinental Title)
  • Gunther defeated Pat McAfee
  • John Cena defeated Randy Orton (WWE Undisputed Title)

Catch All Of The Highlights From WWE's PLE Backlash 

  • Jeff Cobb made his debut for WWE during Backlash as he helped Jacob Fatu hold onto his WWE United States Championship. 
  • Damian Priest hit a massive South Of Heaven Chokeslam on Drew McIntyre from a raised platform. 
  • El Grande Americano disrupted the match and headbutt Penta leading to Dominik Mysterio retaining his title. 
  • Michael Cole tried to stop Gunther from harming Pat McAfee during the match. Gunther then tried to attack Cole. 
  • Gunther and Pat McAfee shared a moment of respect after their intense match. 
  • Randy Orton hit John Cena with John Cena's own move Attitude Adjustment through a table during their match.
  • Randy Orton reversed an Attitude Adjustment mid-air and hit an RKO on John Cena. 
  • Randy Orton delivered several RKOs to everyone in the ring as they were checking on the referee. 
  • Randy Orton tried to punt kick John Cena but he was stopped by R-Truth leading to Orton losing the match. 

Published May 11th 2025, 14:00 IST