WWE is riding hot after hosting one of the most successful PLE's ever with the WrestleMania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Now it is time to move ahead, as the Connecticut-based promotion will be hosting it's first-ever premium live event under the Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque era. The WWE backlash is all set to take place, with the event heading to Lyon-Décines, France. The LDLC Arena has already played host to Friday Night SmackDown, and the atmosphere was electrifying. Expect it to be a massive event with a raucous French crowd. Take a look at all of the live streaming details, match card, and all the other details.

WWE Backlash Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

WWE Backlash: Full Match Card

WWE Championship: ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors [DAMAGE CTRL] (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga)

When will the WWE Backlash take place?

The WWE Backlash match will commence on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the WWE Backlash take place?

The WWE Backlash will be hosted at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France.

How to watch the WWE Backlash Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Backlash live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD [English], Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD [Hindi]).

How to watch the WWE Backlash Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch WWE Backlash Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.

How to watch the WWE Backlash Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the WWE Backlash Live Streaming via USA Today Network. The live streaming will be available via Peacock. The PLE will take place at 01:00 PM ET.

How to watch the WWE Backlash Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Backlash Live Streaming via ESPN+ and ESPN PPV. The Early Prelims will be made available via UFC Fight Pass. The live streaming will be available via the WWE Network. The PLE will take place at 05:30 PM UK time.