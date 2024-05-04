Advertisement

Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, and it featured the final build before the Backlash PLE. Top superstars were featured in the show including Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens Randy Orton, and more. 11,000+ fans were in attendance for the showcase, but they made it feel like it was not a Friday Night show but a major PLE. Take a look at all of the action that took place, including all the results from the matches.

WWE SmackDown: Results

Bayley & Naomi & Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL & Tiffany Stratton: Bayley & Naomi & Belair & Cargill def. Damage CTRL & Stratton via pinfall after Belair hit a KOD on Dakota Kai

New Catch Republic vs. The Final Testament: The Final Testament def. New Catch Republic via pinfall

LA Knight vs. Angel: LA Knight def. Angel via pinfall after hitting a BFT

A Town Down Under vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship Match): A Town Down Under def. The Street Profits via pinfall

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

Tensions are still high between Bayley and Bianca Belair, which was visible when they teamed up for their tag match. Even after the match, Belair, in a backstage interview, intensely looked towards the Women's Champion, and it could lead to a championship match down the line.

Paul Heyman urged Nick Aldis to cancel the Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline clash, and when the Blue Brand GM denied it, Heyman said that the consequences would be in his hands.

Heyman made a major revelation that he hasn't spoken to Roman Reigns, and Aldis saw a problem. If Paul didn't talk to Roman, how did he opt out of the Draft? To which, Heyman revealed that he was the one who pulled Reigns out because he is unable to expose Reigns to the turmoil now raging within The Bloodline.

After his match, LA Knight declared himself for the King of the Ring

Carlito opened up on why he attacked Dragon Lee before WrestleMania as he wanted to have a match at WrestleMania. But when Rey chose Dragon Lee, Carlito was upset and took the matter in his own hands.

AJ Styles and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes had an intense face-off ahead of their title clash, and in the end, AJ slapped Cody and walked off

The show ended in a backstage segment where Solo Sikoa and Tama tonga were battling Randy Orton and Kevin Owens as security tried to separate them up.