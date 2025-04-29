WWE Backlash Match Card Continues To Take Shape As Two Titanic Clashes Announced During Monday Night RAW

The WWE is shaping up the match card for the upcoming Backlash PLE, which will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. John Cena will be headlining the card, marking his first defense in his Undisputed WWE Championship title reign against Randy Orton. Triple H and his creative team are working earnestly to deliver a lip-smacking match card. Recent developments have determined two matches for the PLE, with one of them being a women's championship match-up.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match For Backlash Determined

With WrestleMania 41 in the rear view mirror, a new chapter has begun in the WWE as intriguing storylines have started to take shape. SmackDown and RAW have been developing engaging storylines among wrestlers, and feuds are also being made to build up WWE's upcoming PLE. Since Backlash is approaching rapidly, the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion is developing matches and stacking up the card for the event in St. Louis.

In the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Lyra Valkyria-Becky Lynch feud got interesting as The Man turned heel and attacked the women's IC Champ after they lost the tag titles. Lyra has proposed a match to settle things at Backlash with the women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. The match-up has been made official.

Two Irish Women battling inside a square circle has been intriguing, as Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria have contended against each other in the past. Both have battled for the NXT Women's champion, which Lyra won to become the new champ. The chemistry among both wrestlers has been pretty neat, and the match-up will be interesting to watch.

Pat McAfee Returning To In-Ring Action After Two Years

Gunther attacking the RAW commentators has set up an intriguing angle, as Pat McAfee has called him out. The former world heavyweight champion While the Ring General is suspended indefinitely, McAfee wants to face him inside the ring and dish out some revenge on RAW.