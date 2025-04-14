'He Was Much More Controlling': WWE CCO Triple H Breaks His Silence On Father In Law Vince McMahon Ahead Of WrestleMania XL

The story of Vince McMahon and his ouster from the WWE, a company which he built from the ground is known to wrestling fans around the world. Following the removal of Vince McMahon from WWE, former WWE superstar and former world champion Triple H took over the reigns of the company and is currently the CCO (Chief Content Officer). Triple H is also the son in law of Vince McMahon as he is married to his daughter Stephanie McMahon. WWE's head body have been completely silent on Vince McMahon ever since he left the company, but now Triple H has broken his silence on his father in law.

Triple H Breaks His Silence On Vince McMahon

Triple H recently broke his silence on Vince McMahon and the way the former WWE boss used to run things. Triple H while speaking on the ‘High Performance’ Podcast revealed his equation with Vince McMahon and how the former owner of WWE used to be very controlling.

"There were things that bothered me about the way he did things, certain things of his personality. He would run things totally different than I would, and we've talked about that before. Even when I was running NXT or this, he would be like, 'Why you do it like that?' And I'd be like, 'Because it's working for me.' And he would be like, 'Well, I don't.' He was much more controlling especially as he got older, much more controlling," said Triple H as he opened up on Vince McMahon and his way of doing things. '

Triple H Has His Hands Full With WrestleMania Approaching

Triple H has his hands full with the Road To WrestleMania underway. As the CCO of the WWE, Triple H currently has his hands full with all of the several storylines that are building up for the ‘Show Of Shows’. WrestleMania will have a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk.