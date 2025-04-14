sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE News /
  • 'He Was Much More Controlling': WWE CCO Triple H Breaks His Silence On Father In Law Vince McMahon Ahead Of WrestleMania XL

Updated April 14th 2025, 18:05 IST

'He Was Much More Controlling': WWE CCO Triple H Breaks His Silence On Father In Law Vince McMahon Ahead Of WrestleMania XL

WWE CCO Triple H recently broke his silence and opened up on his father in law Vince McMahon and his style of running WWE.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Triple H
Triple H | Image: wwe.com

The story of Vince McMahon and his ouster from the WWE, a company which he built from the ground is known to wrestling fans around the world. Following the removal of Vince McMahon from WWE, former WWE superstar and former world champion Triple H took over the reigns of the company and is currently the CCO (Chief Content Officer). Triple H is also the son in law of Vince McMahon as he is married to his daughter Stephanie McMahon. WWE's head body have been completely silent on Vince McMahon ever since he left the company, but now Triple H has broken his silence on his father in law. 

Triple H Breaks His Silence On Vince McMahon 

Triple H recently broke his silence on Vince McMahon and the way the former WWE boss used to run things. Triple H while speaking on the ‘High Performance’ Podcast revealed his equation with Vince McMahon and how the former owner of WWE used to be very controlling. 

Read More: Triple H Narrates Never Heard Before Story Behind John Cena Turning Heel

"There were things that bothered me about the way he did things, certain things of his personality. He would run things totally different than I would, and we've talked about that before. Even when I was running NXT or this, he would be like, 'Why you do it like that?' And I'd be like, 'Because it's working for me.' And he would be like, 'Well, I don't.' He was much more controlling especially as he got older, much more controlling," said Triple H as he opened up on Vince McMahon and his way of doing things. '

Triple H Has His Hands Full With WrestleMania Approaching 

Triple H has his hands full with the Road To WrestleMania underway. As the CCO of the WWE, Triple H currently has his hands full with all of the several storylines that are building up for the ‘Show Of Shows’. WrestleMania will have a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. 

Read More: RAW GM Adam Pearce Teases High-Octane Monday Night Prior To WrestleMania

On the second night of WrestleMania, John Cena will be taking on Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship. 

Published April 14th 2025, 18:05 IST