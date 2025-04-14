WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce Teases High-Octane Monday Night Ahead Of WrestleMania 41, Teases Star Appearances

The biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, WrestleMania 41, is right around the corner. The 41st edition of WrestleMania will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. WrestleMania XL, which marked the start of the Paul Michael Levesque era, aka the Triple H era, was pathbreaking in every sense. The previous edition of Mania attracted a lot of eyeballs and smashed multiple viewership records. The WWE and its Chief Content Officer, Triple H, would like to go one step ahead and make WrestleMania 41 the biggest Mania of all time.

The 41st edition of WrestleMania will see the 'best in the world', CM Punk, main eventing Mania for the very first time. This is something that CM Punk always wanted to do and had been very vocal about in the past. WrestleMania stretching over two consecutive nights has been a common practice in the WWE for the past few years, and this move has yielded sweet results for the sports entertainment industry.

RAW General Manager Announces Star-Studded Lineup For Monday Night

The likes of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena featuring in Mania was bound to build a lot of hype and create a new set of expectations. All roads of the WWE now lead to WrestleMania. Adam Pearce, the RAW General Manager, made a big announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41.

"Bayley will go one on one with the woman representing Judgment Day, Liv Morgan. Plus, Seth 'Freaking' Rollins, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns will be live. What could go wrong? The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will have a lot to say, and you will see AJ Styles, you will see Logan Paul, and you will see so much more," said Adam Pearce.

Two Blockbuster WrestleMania Nights In The Making