WWE CCO Triple H Displays Dramatic Change Of Physique During Family Vacation In Greece

Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer and Hall of Famer, has undergone a dramatic physique change ever since he called time on his in-ring career.

The 14-time World Championship-winning wrestler has transitioned into an executive role in the WWE and is now heavily involved in the wrestling promotion's creative aspects.

After entertaining the fans inside the ring, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has dedicated the remaining part of his career to working as an executive behind the scenes in the WWE.

Triple H Displays Massive Body Transformation In Greece

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque once featured one of the most impressive physiques for a wrestler. He lit up the WWE with his performance inside the squared circle and also worked incredibly hard on bodybuilding to keep himself jacked.

Throughout Triple H's in-ring career, injuries were an obvious part of the road. But it did not hold him back as he returned stronger than ever. The King of Kings moniker stood true to his in-ring persona.

Triple H was recently spotted alongside Stephanie McMahon and their daughters on a family vacation on Greece's Mykonos Island. The Cerebral Assassin was seen enjoying the sun and swim while getting some much-needed downtime.

TMZ shared images of the Levesque family vacationing in Greece, where the former wrestler wore shorts on a boat. HHH looked fit, but had a bulging belly.

It's worth mentioning that Triple H has called time on in-ring action after suffering major heart issues, which may have hindered his workout plans. But he is still fit and in phenomenal shape, which is a good sign.

WWE Has A Massive International Show Coming Up

Triple H is getting some much-needed downtime before the WWE's next big premium live event. After the historic two-night SummerSlam PLE, the Connecticut-based promotion would go international with its upcoming PLE in Paris.