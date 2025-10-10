WWE Crown Jewel Perth: Date, Full Match Card, Venue And Live Streaming Details — Check Out All You Need To Know

The WWE is returning to Perth, Australia, with another premium live event to treat the wrestling fans living down under with a special treat.

After hosting the Elimination Chamber in 2024, WWE is bringing the Crown Jewel PLE, where the top champions of both brands will battle it out for supremacy.

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion has set up a very stacked card, which spotlights the home-favourite Rhea Ripley and Bronson Reed.

This year's Crown Jewel in Perth would have big superstars in action. John Cena will make a pit stop in Perth as part of his farewell tour with the WWE. Other big stars like Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer, Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky, Roman Reigns, Bronson Reed, and more.

WWE Returns To Australia With Crown Jewel PLE in Perth

This year's Crown Jewel will feature the Crown Jewel Champions in both men's and women's divisions. The men's and women's world title holders of both brands will face off against each other, and the winner will be crowned as the Crown Jewel Champion.

The Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins and Tiffany Stratton vs Stephanie Vaquer are the only two title matches that will take place in Perth. The World Championships will not be on the line, but the winner will be given the Crown Jewel title and the ring.

Another match that would have the spotlight is the John Cena vs AJ Styles clash. There is no storyline and no build-up for this match. The fans wanted it, John and AJ wanted it, and CCO Triple H is making it happen in Perth.

The two timeless rivals will lock horns for one last time in Perth.

Roman Reigns will return to PLE action in Perth when he faces Bronson Reed in a street fight. The stages are high, and the match will be brutal to witness, as chaos is expected to unfold during the match.

WWE Crown Jewel Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed: Australian Street Fight

Check Out All The WWE Crown Jewel Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Crown Jewel PLE Take Place?

The WWE Crown Jewel would take place on Saturday, October 11. The Premium Live Event begins at 05:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Crown Jewel PLE Take Place?

The WWE Crown Jewel will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. It has a 15,500-seater capacity.

How To Watch The WWE Crown Jewel PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Crown Jewel PLE live streaming on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.