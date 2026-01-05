WWE Drops Subtle Clues Pointing to Chris Jericho’s Comeback on Monday Night RAW's Special Episode

The WWE has been subtly dropping some hints of the possible return of Chris Jericho. Ahead of Monday Night RAW's first broadcast of 2026, fans have been treated to a unique hint over social media as the WWE announces the preview for the upcoming matches in the Red Brand showcase.

Chris Jericho has been with AEW for a significant period and has enjoyed a thorough run in the rival wrestling promotion. He has held world titles and also had some on-screen feuds, which have turned out to be memorable. Now that he is seemingly done with AEW, Jericho could be well on track to return to the WWE.

WWE Teases Possible Chris Jericho Comeback Ahead of Monday Night RAW Special

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shared the usual video ahead of Monday Night RAW, where he presents a preview for the upcoming show. As he announced the championship matches, he punched in a significant Chris Jericho reference that had the fans talking about the upcoming WWE show. Pearce had said, "Who can break down the walls and claim the gold?"

The phrase 'Break The Walls Down' is synonymous with Chris Jericho, as his WWE entrance theme was named the same. Y2J's entrance theme has become iconic over time, and Adam Pearce's subtle reference hints towards a possible Chris Jericho appearance in Brooklyn, New York.

Why Did WWE Subtly Hint At Jericho's Comeback?

According to Wrestling Observer, one of the reasons behind RAW GM Adam Pearce subtly referencing Chris Jericho was to build up hype among fans so that they buy a ticket for the special broadcast of Monday Night RAW.

With Chris Jericho being one of the most talked-about subjects because of his AEW contract expiring at midnight on New Year's Eve, the WWE referred to Y2J to build anticipation among fans.

However, it has been confirmed that there has been heavy chatter about Jericho's return within the business, and it is being talked about 'like it was happening.'