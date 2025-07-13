WWE Evolution 2025: Venue, Full Match Card, Timings And Live Streaming Details - Here's All You Need To Know

After the Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event, the WWE will not host the second edition of Evolution. With a stacked women's line-up, it is only fair that the wrestling promotion gets them a stage to shine with an all-women's premium live event. Superstars and legendary wrestlers are all set to feature in action, with Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella poised for an in-ring comeback. The female superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT will be a part of the star-studded women's wrestling event.

WWE Evolution 2025: Check Out All Details You Need To Know

The WWE has a blockbuster weekend planned for Atlanta, Georgia, which is packed by thrilling events. The action kicked off with Friday Night SmackDown from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, which led to NXT's The Great American Bash. The 40th edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event followed, which featured the retirement match of Goldberg.

With those events in the rear view mirror, the all-women's Evolution PLE is all set to happen in Atlanta. With stacked match cards and high stakes, wrestling fans are in for an electrifying ride.

Check out the Full Match Card Below

Women's World Heavyweight Championship: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

Women's WWE Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

Women's Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors

NXT Women's Championship: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace

No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (Bianca Belair As Special Guest Referee)

Battle Royal for an opportunity for the Women’s Championship match at Clash At Paris

When Will The WWE Evolution 2025 Take Place?

The WWE Evolution will take place on Monday, July 14, 2025 (Sunday, July 13 in the US).

Where Will The WWE Evolution Take Place?

The WWE Evolution will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

At What Time Will The WWE Evolution Take Place?

The WWE Evolution will take place from 04:30 AM IST in India (07:00 PM ET/04:00 PM PT in the US).

How To Watch The WWE Evolution Live In India?