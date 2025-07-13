WWE Legend Goldberg Retires From Pro Wrestling After Saturday Night's Main Event Loss to Gunther

Heading into the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, there was an expectation that the world heavyweight championship match between Bill Goldberg, known as Goldberg, and Gunther would be the last match in the career of the WWE and WCW icon.

WWE had leaned into the idea heavily themselves, promoting merchandise with ‘Goldberg’s Last Ride' written on it and playing into the idea that a veteran Goldberg was no match for Gunther. And after losing the match held in Atlanta, Georgia, the 58-year-old took the mic and officially announced that he was done.

He got to bow out in a special moment, in many ways - not only was it in front of his home town but his friends and family were also present to witness the event.

How Goldberg vs Gunther Played Out

Heading into the match, there were stylistic concerns over how the match would play out. Goldberg works best in short, intense matches where he dominates - Gunther is also a dominant wrestler, but one who can wrestle long bouts.

In the end, it leaned more towards the latter's style - the match lasted around 15 minutes and largely saw the younger wrestler dominate.

Goldberg did have his signature moments, including getting the chance to hit his trademark jackhammer and spear combination.

But Gunther winning was always the likelier result, and so it proved when he choked out the veteran wrestler to seal the victory.

ALSO READ | WWE Evolution 2 Faces Major Attendance Setback - Check Details

A Legend Bids Wrestling Adieu

It marks the end of a career that has spanned over three decades, and which started in World Championship Wrestling, back when the company known as WCW was a legit competitor to WWE.

Goldberg's undefeated streak caught fire and the 173-0 winning streak saw him beat wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in Atlanta, Georgia to win the company's heavyweight title.

Upon WCW's folding, he spent a year in WWE before largely moving away from wrestling. He made a surprise return in 2016, and has made multiple WWE appearances since then.