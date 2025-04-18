WWE Hall Of Fame 2025: From List Of Inductees Date, Start Time & Venue, Check Out All Details You Need To Know

Updated April 18th 2025, 23:51 IST
The WrestleMania 41 weekend officially commences with Friday Night SmackDown happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After the Blue Brand showcase, all roads will lead to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The dazzling night will feature the past and present WWE superstars in dapper outfits, as some of the legendary names in the wrestling realm will be enshrined in the class of 2025. Ahead of the spectacular night before the Showcase of the Immortals, take a look at all the details you need to know.
The WWE Hall of Fame is a category where some legendary wrestlers are honoured for their achievements and celebrated for their legacy in the realm of professional wrestling. Notable figures who are not related to wrestling are also honoured by the WWE. Andre the Giant was the first-ever inductee, and he was enshrined posthumously in 1993. A total of 245 inductees, including 131 individual inductees, 46 legacy inductees, 19 groups [which includes 52 wrestlers], 14 celebrity inductions and nine Warrior Award recipients have been inducted into the elite category.
This year, the WWE has gone the UFC way and will include iconic matches from the past into the Hall of Fame. The new category is named 'Immortal Moment', and the Steve Austin vs Bret Hart match at WrestleMania 13 will be the inaugural induction. The Legacy Wing will also make a return, and three superstars from the past will be named in it.
India: 10:30 AM IST (Saturday)
USA: 01:00 AM ET (Saturday) /10 PM CT (Friday)
UK: 06:00 AM GMT (Saturday)
Canada: 01:00 AM ET (Saturday)
Australia: 04:00 PM AEST (Saturday)
The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025 (Saturday, April 19, 2025, in India).
The WWE Hall of Fame will take place at the BleauLive Theatre in Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Fans in India can watch the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony live streaming via Netflix.
