SRH vs MI: Cricketers To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2025 To Pay Tribute To The Victims Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack and the horrific chain of events that unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir is the death of humanity and is one of the darkest days in the history of India. This attack speaks a lot about Pakistan's desperation to disrupt peace and harmony in the Indian subcontinent.

India is in a state of mourning after the barbaric act that was carried out by terrorists on the evening of April 22, 2025. The shameful and heinous terror attack was carried out when the valley received a major tourism boost.

Players To Wear Black Armbands During SRH vs MI Clash

The Indian Premier League ( IPL ) came under heavy scrutiny as there was no mention of the Pahalgam terror attack during the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Players will sport black armbands during Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Alongside the players, the match officials will also wear the armbands to express their solidarity.

It is also being reported that cheerleaders will be banned for this game and everybody will also observe a minute of silence before the match.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

"God of Cricket" Sachin Tendulkar has broken his silence on the cowardly attack. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal. India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," wrote Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram story | Image: Instagram/@sachintendulkar