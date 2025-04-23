'Justice To Be Served': Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Express Solidarity With Victims

The entire nation is in a state of shock and mourning due to the cowardly and inhuman act carried out by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Terror attacks on civilians and tourists speak a lot about the state of the Omar Abdullah government and how incompetent the law and order are in his government.

This unfortunate and brutal incident is not just an attack but an abomination that will remain alive in the hearts of every Indian, let alone those who lost their loved ones. The timing of the attack seems to be meticulously planned, as tourism in the Kashmir valley has seen a significant boost in recent years. It certainly looks like yet another desperation attempt by Pakistan to disrupt peace and harmony in India.

According to the initial probes, the terrorists crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. They then rushed down the hill that surrounds Baisaran, a scenic tourist spot, and opened fire at unarmed civilians. It is being reported that around 26 civilians have been killed so far, most of them being tourists.

Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

This incident has left the entire nation shocked. The responsibility of the attack has been claimed by The Resistance Front, which is a proxy of the ISI-backed LeT. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have now taken to Instagram to condemn the heinous act that took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hardik Pandya too expressed his solidarity with the victims via a social media post. "Devastated by the news from Pahalgam. My thoughts are with those affected and their families," posted Pandya.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," wrote Kohli on his Instagram story.

Members of 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Team Express Solidarity