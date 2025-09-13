WWE's Historic WrestleMania 43 Announcement Sparks Negative Reaction, 'You Sold Out' Chants Take Over During Worlds Collide

The wrestling fans weren't very kind when the WWE made a historic announcement regarding WrestleMania 43. Chief Content Officer Triple H was seen alongside Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, among other active WWE superstars, at a press event to unveil that WrestleMania will be heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The announcement made by the WWE was historic, as the WrestleMania PLE had never gone outside the US and Canada. However, several members of the WWE Universe weren't very pleased with the wrestling promotion's decision.

Fans Vent Displeasure Over WWE's WrestleMania Announcement At Worlds Collide

At the WWE x AAA: World Collide event at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, the fans were thoroughly criticising TKO's decision to host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After they played the hype package on the screens inside the venue, the crowd did not sound happy as they scoffed and vented their displeasure with the decision.

On 'X', fans attending the Worlds Collide event took over with constant boos when the hype package was played inside the Cox Pavilion. Some of them were also shouting, 'You Sold Out.' The fan response hasn't been the one they had hoped for, as many have been upset with the WWE's association with the Saudi-backed Riyadh Season.

Saudi Arabia Is Shelling Out Big Bucks To Bring WrestleMania To Riyadh

The WWE hosting WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia would mark the end of a four-decade-long tradition of hosting the Showcase of the Immortals in North America.

Taking WrestleMania out of North America is a monumental move, and TKO and WWE would not settle for less if they had to make changes with their biggest show of the year.

As it turns out, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is shelling out a boatload of money to bring the Showcase of the Immortals to Riyadh.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE has asked for over $100 million to bring Mania to the Middle East and also have The Rock, provided they reach an agreement with him.