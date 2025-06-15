WWE Interested in Signing AEW Originals Whose Contracts Are Reportedly Up 'Very Soon' - Reports

One of the reasons many wrestling fans celebrated the onset of All Elite Wrestling, or AEW for short, was that it would provide some much-needed competition for WWE. However, the advent of another major company always meant that more talent would look to swap companies sooner rather than later.

Penta, Rey Fenix, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are just a few names who left AEW and came to WWE. And a new set of AEW originals could well be making their way to the Stamford-based company soon.

The tag team of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, known as Private Party, are reportedly generating interest from WWE and their contracts are reportedly up ‘very soon’ according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Will AEW Let Them Go?

There is every chance that the company can negotiate new deals for them, or add time for injury on their deals as they have missed dates due to being on the shelf.

However, if the team of Kassidy and Quen leave, it will be a huge blow for the company due to their longevity as an act.

They were ‘originals’ who signed with the company when it did not even have a live TV show and have seen the highs and lows of the organisation.

A Brief Look at Their Tenure

Private Party's time with the company has also seen plenty of highs and lows, but there are concerns that their best years may have been wasted in the company.

They were there since the first episode of Dynamite but it took them until 2024 to win their first-ever AEW World Tag Team Championships.

To make things worse, they only had 2 successful title defences on TV before they lost the belts to The Hurt Syndicate and they have not been seen on TV since.