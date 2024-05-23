Advertisement

The WWE will be heading to the middle east to present the prestigious King & Queen of the ring tournaments this year, with the premium live event all set to take place in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Super Dome. Championships will be on the line as Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch will defend their respective titles. The prime highlight would be the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, in which GUNTHER and Lyra Valkyria have made made their way into the final from the RAW side. Their opponents will be determined on Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the match card, live streaming details, timings, and all other details you need to know.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul

Women’s World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

King of the Ring tournament final: Gunther vs. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga

Queen of the Ring tournament final: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair or Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship (Triple Threat Match): Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

*Card subject to change

WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Predictions

Cody Rhodes is expected to retain his title against Logan Paul, while we could possible see a new champion being crowned with Liv Morgan clinching the title. In terms of the IC title, Sami Zayn may retain, but expect Chad Gable to turn fully heel. In terms of the KOTR & QOTR Final, GUNTHER could be crowned as the new king, but things could change as the Bloodline may intervene if Tama Tonga gets the win. On the other hand, Valkyria has recently graduated to the main roster, and the WWE may take their time as they build her into a championship-caliber superstar. Expect Belair or Jax to become the queen.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Timings

India: 09:30 PM IST

United States: 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT

United Kingdom: 05:00 PM BST

Australia: 02:00 AM AEST

When will the WWE King and Queen of the Ring take place?

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring match will commence on Saturday , May 25, 2024.

Where will the WWE King and Queen of the Ring take place?

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be hosted at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD)

How to watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.

How to watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming via Peacock.

How to watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming via Discovery+. The live telecast of the PLE will be made available via TNT sports.

How to watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Live Streaming via BINGE, Foxtel Now and Kayo.