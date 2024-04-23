Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 08:33 IST
WWE RAW Results: A NEW Women's Champion is CROWNED as tensions heat up ahead of Backlash at France
Take a look at all the action that took place at Columbus, Ohio as the roads lead to France, with the Monday Night showcase crowning a NEW Women's Champion
Monday Night RAW returns to television as the show takes place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Tensions are rising ahead of WWE's next international event, Backlash, at Lyon, France. A new champion was crowned in the main event of the show after Rhea Ripley sustained an injury and had to relinquish the title, courtesy of Liv Morgan. The shoe featured the return of GUNTHER and featured superstars like World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and more. Take a look at all the recap and results for the show.
WWE RAW: Results
- #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) (c) (WWE World Tag Team Championship): Awesome Truth won by pinfall with an assisted Skull-Crushing Finale on Johnny Gargano to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship.
- Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): New Day wins by pinfall with Up Up Down Down on Giovanni Vinci.
- Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Sheamus wins by pinfall with the Brogue Kick.
- Andrade el Idolo & Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh & Santos Escobar: Andrade el Idolo & Ricochet win by pinfall with La Sombra from el Idolo on JD McDonagh.
- WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal: Becky Lynch wins the Women's World Championship title after fighting off multiple female superstars
WWE RAW: Highlights of the Night
- Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest opened the show as they hyped up their match at Backlash. JD McDonagh tries to sneak attack Jey Uso, but he ducks and accidentally hits Priest with the superkick.
- GUNTHER makes his return with IMPERIUM alongside and gives his flowers to Sami Zayn. He also declares himself the King of the Ring.
- After the New Day vs IMPERIUM clash, a furious GUNTHER hurls his chair against the barrier and angrily stares at Kaiser as he leaves. Ludwig visits the ring to console Vinci, assist him in getting up, and aid him exit it, but he attacks Giovanni Vinci out of nowhere. As Kaiser heads back to Gorilla, he sees GUNTHER smiling and says that he'd get it done
- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have an exchange where an unhinged Drew takes shots at his weight gain, but the Celtic Warrior gives a hard retort as well.
- Tensions were high among the women ahead of the Battle Royal, and Becky had the WWE's new approach of a no-cut entrance and a wrestler coming through the Gorilla.
- Chelsea Green was eliminated by Natalya in the first place, but the referees never saw it, allowing her to continue the match despite the elimination.
