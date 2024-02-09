English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Viral Video | The Great Khali plays CRICKET and smashes ball out of the compound with ONE-HANDED SIX

Viral: With one hand, the former WWE wrestler The Great Khali demonstrated his incredible strength by hitting a ball so hard that it flew over a wall.

Pritam Saha
The Great Khali plays cricket
The Great Khali plays cricket | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Great Khali, the wrestler, enjoys sports in general. The wrestler has been observed using a football to play cricket in the past. Social media users spotted another video of the wrestler, but this time, he was shown playing cricket with a real ball rather than a football. The latest video features Khali playing the most popular sport in India inside a compound. Khali is shown making a one-handed shot as the ball goes past the fence separating the compound. However, cricket coaches all across the world would advise against using your bottom hand when playing a shot like Khali does.

Khali has had a great deal of success in the wrestling world despite having a unique style of playing cricket. With one hand, the former WWE wrestler demonstrated his incredible strength by hitting a ball so hard that it flew over a wall. The Indian wrestler traveled to the United States in 2000 with the intention of starting a professional wrestling career. Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), he worked for a number of well-known promotions, including Championship Wrestling, CMLL, AJPW, and NJPW.

Following his 2006 WWE debut, the 51-year-old defeated prominent wrestlers including as Ric Flair, Undertaker, Kane, Brock Lesnar, and Batista. In addition, Undertaker ended Khali's lengthy winning streak in a Smackdown Last Man Standing match. The WWE Hall of Fame inducted The Great Khali in 2021, making him a household name in the wrestling entertainment business.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

