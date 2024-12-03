WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn’s Explosive Confrontation Steals the Show

WWE Monday Night Raw made a triumphant return to the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington on December 2, 2024. Following the Survivor Series premium live event, the present episode signifies a combination of fresh rivalries, emotional moments, and fierce in-ring combat. The 10-year anniversary celebration of The New Day, which recognised Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their services to WWE, was a major highlight of the evening. CM Punk also made an enormous display, and the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament started with intriguing pairings. Here is a breakdown of all the activity.

WWE RAW Match Results

Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) vs. Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez)

Winner: Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) via pinfall (Raquel's one-arm powerbomb on Kairi Sane)

Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round Match)

Winner: Dakota Kai via pinfall (Benedryller on Katana Chance)

Dominik Mysterio vs. GUNTHER (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Winner: GUNTHER via pinfall (Tenryu Powerbomb)

Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

Winner: R-Truth via pinfall (Schoolboy pin)

Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins

Winner: Seth Rollins via pinfall (Small package)

WWE RAW Main Highlights of the Show

CM Punk's Promising Future: CM Punk opened the show, reflecting on his journey through WWE, particularly after his recent WarGames match. He hinted at future plans, including the Royal Rumble, and teased exciting potential rivalries. This segment set the tone for the night, with Seth Rollins interrupting Punk to reignite their ongoing feud.

Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn: The intense rivalry between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn reached new heights. Their backstage confrontation turned into an official match, with Rollins securing a win via a small package. Post-match, Rollins tried to convince Zayn that he wasn’t involved in the attack on Jey Uso, leading to the surprising interference of Drew McIntyre, who laid out Zayn with a Claymore.

10-Year Anniversary Celebration of The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were honored for their decade-long journey in WWE. The emotional segment saw Big E make a surprise return, only to have tension rise between him and his New Day brothers, ending with the two of them turning their backs on him.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Dakota Kai emerged victorious in the first round of the tournament, defeating Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler. This match featured high-energy action, with Kai scoring the win after a dramatic sequence of moves.

GUNTHER Retains His Title: In a hard-fought battle, GUNTHER successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Dominik Mysterio. Post-match, Finn Balor attacked GUNTHER, continuing to push for a future title shot.