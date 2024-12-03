Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Controversy, India May Lose Hosting Rights of Women's T20 WC

Amid the controversy surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India could lose the hosting rights of the upcoming 2025 Blind Women's T20 World Cup . With Pakistan reportedly agreeing to the ‘hybrid’ model for the Champions Trophy after India's refusal to travel to the neighbouring country, India now stand a chance of losing key hosting rights of a world event in India. As per a Geo.TV report, the decision came after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Men's T20 Blind World Cup recently. As per the report, the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) had a meeting in Multan recently and questions were raised over India's refusal to grant their team a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to travel to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged the PCB to keep egos aside and let the marquee ICC tournament happen in hybrid mode.

Harbhajan Singh Stands In Support Of Hybrid Model, Urges PCB To Keep Ego Aside

During an exclusive interaction with Republic Media in the sidelines of an event, Harbhajan Singh was asked about Pakistan's stance in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The former India cricketer said that the Pakistan Cricket Board need to keep their ego aside and play for the betterment of cricket. he added that India-Pakistan matches do not happen regularly, and they need to work for the betterment of the sport.

