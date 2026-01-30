WWE Royal Rumble 2026: From Match Card, Timings & Live Streaming Details, Check Out All You Need To Know

The road to WrestleMania officially kicks off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They will host the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE). It would be the first time that the Rumble is heading to the Middle East.

A PLE that is known for high-intense actions, career-defining moments and a lot of unpredictability, Royal Rumble is a thrilling zone as all roads now lead to the Showcase of the Immortals.

The flagship matches of the show would be the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with the winner advancing to WrestleMania and getting to choose the champion they want to face. The match brings high drama and amazing surprises as fans do not know who will be coming out next.

Apart from the Rumble matches, two interesting matches have also been placed on the card. The Undisputed WWE Championship would be on the line, with champion Drew McIntyre putting the title on the line against Sami Zayn.

The Canadian wrestler has a chance to win his maiden world championship title, but the Scottish Warrior stands in his way of the title. It would be an interesting match to keep an eye out for.

The second singles match could be a vastly emotional affair, as it could be the final time AJ Styles is in action inside the squared circle. The Phenomenal One has put his career on the line against GUNTHER, the new career killer in the WWE. The Ring General has already retired Goldberg and John Cena, and AJ Styles could be his next prey in line.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Check Out All Details You Need To Know

WWE Royal Rumble Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn Undisputed WWE Championship Title Match AJ Styles Vs. Gunther Singles Match (If Styles loses, he would retire) Multiple Superstars Men's Royal Rumble Match Multiple Superstars Women's Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants

Brock Lesnar Cody Rhodes Jey Uso Solo Sikoa Jacob Fatu Rey Mysterio GUNTHER Dragon Lee Penta Roman Reigns Bron Breakker Logan Paul Bronson Reed Austin Theory Je’Von Evans Oba Femi

Confirmed Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants

Rhea Ripley Iyo Sky Liv Morgan Roxanne Perez Raquel Rodriguez Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair Alexa Bliss Asuka Bayley Lyra Valkyria Nia Jax Lash Legend Chelsea Green Jordynne Grace Giulia

Check Out All The WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Royal Rumble Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Royal Rumble would take place on Sunday, February 1st, 2026

At What Time Will the WWE Royal Rumble Kick Off?

The 41st edition of WWE Royal Rumble begins at 12:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Royal Rumble Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Royal Rumble will take place at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How To Watch The WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Royal Rumble live streaming on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.

