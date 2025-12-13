WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch John Cena's Final Match Live In India?

The WWE Universe gears up for a very emotional night as John Cena is all set to step into the ring for the final time in his illustrious wrestling career. At the Saturday Night's Main Event, it will be a historic showdown where the symbolic torch will be passed, marking a two-decade journey whose primary mantra was hustle, loyalty and respect.

John Cena's unmatched charisma and resilience have amazed fans over time. Throughout the years, he has developed a significant fanbase and is one of the most popular wrestlers globally.

The 17-time world champion will step into the squared circle, a place where he dedicated a significant part of his life, for the last time in his career.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event To Feature John Cena's Final Career Match

After thoroughly participating in his retirement tour, which consisted of multiple stops across the US and around the world, John Cena will be in action for one last time. It will be a celebration of an unrequited legacy that will remain indelible in the history of wrestling.

John Cena will step into the ring for one final time against Gunther. 'The Ring General' has been a titanic force whose technical prowess and brutality know no bounds.

The former world heavyweight champion represents the new era of fighters in the WWE, and he will face one of the greatest of the timeless Ruthless Aggression era.

Expect the atmosphere to be an emotional yet electric one as fans are expected to show up in huge numbers and make it a night to remember. Cena and Gunther will aim to deliver a classic wrestling match as the two generational wrestlers lock horns at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

The GOAT's Farewell Match: John Cena vs. Gunther

Singles Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Tag Team Match: WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater (TNA X Division Champion)

Singles Match: Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Check Out All The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event would take place on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

At What Time Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Kick Off?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event begins at 06:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.