WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: The Complete Guide To Match Card, Venue, Timings, Live Streaming Details And More

The WWE brings the 41st edition of Saturday Night's Main Event live from Salt Lake City, Utah. A stacked match card promises some thrilling action in a wrestling event, which perfectly blends nostalgia and modern-day wrestling.

Rivalries will reach their peak, titles will change hands, and thrilling action will go down in the squared circle at Saturday Night's Main Event. The upcoming WWE show will also serve as a prelude for the much-anticipated Survivor Series: War Games, making it a pivotal show.

RAW and SmackDown superstars will display their in-ring prowess and athleticism, and a lot will be at stake since all the announced match-ups are title clashes.

Championship Frenzy: Four WWE Titles At Stake At 41st Saturday Night’s Main Event

The 41st edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event features four matches, all of them being title clashes. One of the most anticipated fixtures would be Jey Uso vs CM Punk in a singles match, who will battle for the vacant Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

It would be a rivalry rooted deep in legacy, and it will also shape the face of the WWE's premier show, Monday Night RAW.

Another big-money championship would be the undisputed WWE Championship match, in which champion Cody Rhodes puts the title on the line against Drew McIntyre, who is looking for redemption.

It would be a hard-hitting contest between the two titans, and the odds favour the Scottish Warrior as a special stipulation has been added, adding intrigue to the match.

A not fully fit Tiffany Stratton will face her fiercest challenges yet when she battles a storm in Jade Cargill. The powerhouse athlete recently turned heel, and the women's title match will be an adrenaline-filled rush.

For the Intercontinental Championship title match, trouble mounts on Dominik Mysterio as he would face two fierce competitors in Penta and Rusev. RAW GM Adam Pearce has made it a triple threat match, and the odds are stacked against Dirty Dom this time.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

Vacant World Heavyweight Championship Title: CM Punk vs. Jey Uso

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev

Check Out All The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event would take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

At What Time Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Kick Off?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event begins at 05:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.