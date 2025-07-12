WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Venue, Full Match Card, Timings And Live Streaming Details - Here's All You Need To Know

The WWE will be heading to Atlanta for a stacked week of action. Multiple events have been lined up for the weekend, which includes the NXT The Great American Bash, which would lead to the Saturday Night's Main Event PLE. All eyes would then head to the Evolution PLE, which is an all-women's PLE where solid matches have been planned. It will be an exciting weekend for the wrestling fans, which starts from the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown which aired from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

All eyes will be on the 40th edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event, where the Icon Goldberg would lock horns in what would be his final match in the WWE.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL: Check Out All Details You Need To Know

Stars from RAW and SmackDown are all set to feature in the showpiece event, with WWE hosting the Saturday Night's Main Event from Atlanta, Georgia. So far, four matches have been determined for the timeless event which was a cult classic in the 90s era.

Superstar wrestlers like Gunther, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa and his henchmen, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, LA Knight and more have been announced as a part of the 40th edition of SNME. The Icon Goldberg would have the prime attention as he would wrestle his final match in the WWE in front of his family and home crowd in Atlanta. He would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship against 'The Ring General' Gunther

Check out the Full Match Card Below

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg

United States Championship: Solo Sikoa vs Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

When Will The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Take Place?

The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025 (Saturday, July 12 in the US).

Where Will The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Take Place?

The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

At What Time Will The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Take Place?

The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place from 05:00 AM IST in India (08:00 PM ET/07:00PM CT in the US).

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live In India?