WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLIII: From Match Card, Timings & Live Streaming Details: Check Out All You Need To Know

The WWE is all set to host the XLIII edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, kicking off 2026 with the special wrestling event in Montreal, Canada. SNME will serve as the stepping stones in the buil;d-up for the Royal Rumble, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The stakes are high, and major championship opportunities are in place.

The premier attraction of the event is the Undisputed WWE Title no.1 Contenders 4-Way Match between Randy Orton, hometown hero Sami Zayn, Damian Priest and Trick Williams. All the participating wrestlers have a chance to move a step ahead in the race to challenge the Undisputed champion, Drew McIntyre.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes will get his hands on Jacob Fatu, the man who had cost him his title in the three stages of hell stipulation. Is a setback on the cards for Rhodes? The unpredictability remains at large.

The Women's Tag Team Championship is also on the line, with Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defending the titles against The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. RHIYO looks for further domination, while Morgan wants to get the title she never really lost and had to vacate, with Roxanne being her tag partner.

Veterans AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura wrap up the full match card, with the active legends ready to face each other one last time. The superstars have built up a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, and seeing them in action against each other the last time would be an emotional treat for the fans.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLIII Updated Match Card (***Card Subject To Change)

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams Undisputed WWE Title no.1 Contenders 4-Way Match Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez Women's Tag Team Championship Match Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu Singles Match AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura Singles Match

Check Out All The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLIII Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event would take place on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

At What Time Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Kick Off?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event begins at 06:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Take Place?

The 41st edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event PLE live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.