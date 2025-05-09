WWE Set to Sign TNA Champion in Huge Move, Signing 'Pretty Much Considered a Lock' as Per New Report

While WWE and TNA Wrestling were once rival wrestling companies, especially during the early to mid-2000s, there has been a huge change in the way the two companies do business.

Ever since signing a working agreement between the two sides was struck in 2024 and officially announced in 2025, many wrestlers from both companies have made appearances on the main shows of their respective rival companies.

It has led to many a memorable moment - like the time current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his WWE NXT debut and blew the roof off the arena.

This even led to Hendry getting the chance to work at WrestleMania 41, where he was the surprise opponent of Randy Orton.

But this might not be the last time Hendry makes an appearance in a WWE ring.

WWE Interested in Signing Hendry

That is because WWE are reportedly keen to sign the Scottish wrestler and will do it as soon as they can.

This is according to a report from PWInsider, who claim that Hendry will join the company as soon as his contract with TNA is done.

The move is "pretty much considered a lock” by many people in WWE as he is "absolutely in high regard" by upper management.

Not The First TNA Champion to Jump Ship

Should Hendry indeed sign with WWE, he would become the second person who held a title with TNA to join WWE.

Jordynne Grace is a former TNA Knockouts Champion and she joined WWE in the beginning of 2025.

