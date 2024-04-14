Advertisement

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Returns with Explosive Action: WWE Friday Night SmackDown made a thunderous return on April 12, 2024, live from the electrifying atmosphere of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Following the epic extravaganza of WrestleMania 40, fans eagerly anticipated the fallout and what twists and turns awaited their favorite superstars.

WWE SmackDown Results

Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar (WWE Undisputed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals): LA Knight emerges victorious by pinfall with the BFT.

Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes: Bron Breakker secures the win by pinfall with the powerslam.

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton: Naomi triumphs over Tiffany Stratton by pinfall with a jackknife pin.

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill claim victory by pinfall with Jaded from Cargill on Chelsea Green.

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE Undisputed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals): AJ Styles emerges triumphant by pinfall with an avalanche Styles Clash.



Main Highlights of the WWE SmackDown

The show kicks off with a recap of Cody Rhodes' WWE Undisputed Championship win at WrestleMania XL, setting the stage for an action-packed evening.

Cody Rhodes makes a grand entrance as the new WWE Undisputed Champion, addressing the audience and teasing future challenges.

The Bloodline confronts the aftermath of their WrestleMania loss, as tensions simmer within the group, leading to a shocking betrayal and a new alliance emerging.

LA Knight secures a crucial victory in the WWE Undisputed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals, positioning himself for a title opportunity.

Bron Breakker continues to impress with a dominant performance against Cameron Grimes, further solidifying his status as a rising star in WWE.

Naomi showcases her resilience and determination, overcoming Tiffany Stratton in a hard-fought battle.

Bayley addresses the audience as the new WWE Women’s Champion, reflecting on her journey and setting the stage for future challenges.

AJ Styles emerges victorious in a thrilling triple threat match, earning a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship in the near future.

The evening concludes with LA Knight and AJ Styles facing off, setting the stage for an intense showdown in the #1 contender’s match next week.

With WWE SmackDown delivering non-stop action and intrigue, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the unfolding saga of sports entertainment. Stay tuned for more exhilarating moments and surprises in the world of WWE.