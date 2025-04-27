'Goodbye For Now': WWE Superstar Bids Adieu After Hard-Hitting Loss On Friday Night SmackDown

WWE superstar and former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has bid adieu to the fans after her recent loss to Zelina Vega. Green had lost her US title to Vega on SmackDown After WrestleMania. Even the 'Secret Hervice' failed to help her out as the match official evicted them. Zelina became the second-only women's United States Champion in the WWE. After the loss, Chelsea shared a brief message and indicated that her appearance on the Blue Brand could be her last one on WWE TV for a while.

WWE Star Shares Cryptic Message After Tough Loss On SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 was filled with peak entertainment and action. At the sold-out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the fans witnessed the return of Aleister Black, the classic Orton-Cena rivalry being reignited for Backlash, a wild main event triple threat TLC match and a championship title change. Zelina Vega fulfilled her longstanding dream to win a singles title in the WWE. However, WWE superstar Chelsea Green did not take her recent loss positively, as she could be away from WWE TV.

After Chelsea Green lost the Women's US Championship title to Zelina Vega, she tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter] and indicated taking a hiatus from the wrestling promotion. Green tweeted, “Goodbye for now WWE. This is my farewell address.” The tweet also included the image of the White House and the US Flag.

Zelina Vega Fulfills Her Dreams With Singles Title Win

Zelina Vega has finally fulfilled her dream of holding a singles title in the WWE. Vega has had a significant evolution during his time in the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion. From beginning as a manager to Andrade on NXT to becoming a singles superstar, she has come a long way.