WWE Superstar Zoey Stark Provides Update Following Unforeseen Injury At Monday Night RAW, Confirms Extended Absence

WWE superstar Zoey Stark has offered an update after sustaining a horrific injury during Monday Night RAW. While she did not elaborate on the damage she had sustained, Stark revealed that she has to remain out of action for quite some time.

Zoey Stark Updates On her Injury

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark suffered a nasty blow to her knee after she mistimed one of her move-sets. She tried to hit a missile dropkick but landed awkwardly on her knee. Stark looked in significant pain, as she had to be checked by the medical staff.

Zoey had to be taken off the match, and the triple threat match continued with just two competitors. She was a part of a qualifier match for the upcoming women's Money In The Bank. The WWE superstar has offered an update on her injury, revealing that she would be out for quite some time.

"Wow, the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I won't be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys," Zoey Stark tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter]

Another Injury, Another Setback For The WWE Superstar

Given her unpredictable WWE career, Zoey Stark's injury is unpleasant. Even more annoying is the fact that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the same knee back in 2021. She had missed a considerable amount of time that time.

Now that Zoey Stark has revealed that she would be missing out on action for some time, it would put her career in a frustrating position. The WWE superstar has the potential to shine in the women's division and emerge as a solid competitor for the women's titles.